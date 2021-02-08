TerraCredit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $114,899.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $234,222.38 and approximately $114,899.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 237.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

