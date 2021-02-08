Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $167.28 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

