Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 13,752 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PSEC opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

