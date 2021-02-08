Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:THC opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -389.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

