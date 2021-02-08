Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.43

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 13634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.