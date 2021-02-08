Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

TGP stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

