TD Securities Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$55.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE OTEX traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$62.41. The company had a trading volume of 167,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Open Text has a 1 year low of C$42.30 and a 1 year high of C$64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.02 billion and a PE ratio of 188.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total transaction of C$341,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$959,159.59.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

