TCW Group Inc. Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Independence by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 43.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Independence by 319.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $609.81 million, a PE ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 0.72. Independence Holding has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

