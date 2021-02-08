TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,806 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $174,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134,583 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after purchasing an additional 211,142 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after purchasing an additional 762,438 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $256.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $258.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

