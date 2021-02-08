Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

NYSE:TGT opened at $188.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

