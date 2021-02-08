Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $188.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

