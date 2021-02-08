Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.34. Tantech shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 3,404 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

About Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

