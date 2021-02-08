Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. 1,215,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 125.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,616,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 189,951 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,803,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,179,000 after buying an additional 798,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,250,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,480,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,224,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.