Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by 140166 from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,014. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

