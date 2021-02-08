SVB Leerink Comments on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.26 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

