SVB Leerink Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $680.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $620.00 to $680.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $620.45 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.93 and a 200-day moving average of $416.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

