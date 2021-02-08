SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $27.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPWR. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SunPower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

