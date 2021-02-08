Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce $52.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.98 million and the highest is $52.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $200.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.46 million to $200.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.66 million, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,858,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,633. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

