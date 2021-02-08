Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 751 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 99,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of RSG opened at $90.93 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.