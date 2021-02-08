Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,701 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

