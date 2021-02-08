Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ball by 6,990.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 508,923 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,134,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ball by 207.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

