Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $216.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average is $157.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

