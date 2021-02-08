Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.68 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

