Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after buying an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after acquiring an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $312.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

