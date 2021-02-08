Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $571.66 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

