Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $238.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.14. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

