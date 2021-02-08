Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE WOW opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.69 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

