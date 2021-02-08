Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NYSE:NVST opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

