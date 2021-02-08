Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of XPEL worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth about $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $429,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,500 shares of company stock worth $10,717,725 over the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $55.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

