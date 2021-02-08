Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

