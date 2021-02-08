Strs Ohio Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of MarineMax worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,656,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $961.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.