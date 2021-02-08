Strs Ohio Acquires 1,700 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of StoneX Group worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,288. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNEX. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $61.92 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

