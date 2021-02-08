Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 366 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of AWK opened at $165.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

