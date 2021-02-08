Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $317.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.