Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

