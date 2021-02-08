Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $529,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $85.22 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,518,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

