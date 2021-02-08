Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 5,392 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 116,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 127,101 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,800. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of AAWW opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

