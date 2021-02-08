Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 778 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,651.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.