Stipend (SPD) Market Capitalization Tops $162,847.12

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $162,847.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

