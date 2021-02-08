Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

