State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,800 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 639,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amcor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Amcor stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

