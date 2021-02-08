State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $386.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.43.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

