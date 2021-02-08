State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $434.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.98, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

