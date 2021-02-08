State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 165.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $140.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

