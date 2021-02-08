State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,939 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

