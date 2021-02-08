State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after buying an additional 267,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after acquiring an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of WST opened at $291.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

