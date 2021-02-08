StarDEX (XSTAR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $379.00

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last week, StarDEX has traded down 87.8% against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a market cap of $45,390.00 and $379.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.77 or 0.01176220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.61 or 0.05734324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000155 BTC.

StarDEX Token Profile

StarDEX (XSTAR) is a token. It launched on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,000 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.