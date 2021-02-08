Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 555,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

