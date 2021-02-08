Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex International to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $86.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

