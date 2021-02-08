St. Louis Trust Co Acquires Shares of 9,017 Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.73. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,867. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $183.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

